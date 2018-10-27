Kinkaid has been tasked with covering the home net against the Panthers for a matinee Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

New Jersey's top netminder Cory Schneider (hip) is currently on a conditioning stint with AHL Binghamton, but Kinkaid has played reasonably well in his absence despite taking losses in the last three games. Kinkaid owns a 4-2-1 record -- including a pair of shutouts -- to complement a 2.14 GAA and .921 save percentage. His next challenger is a Florida team that ranks fourth in the league in shots per game (35.3), albeit only 17th in goals at 3.13 per contest.