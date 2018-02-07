Kinkaid allowed four goals on 20 shots before being pulled in the second period of Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Ottawa.

After winning five of his previous six outings, this was a significant step back from Kinkaid. However, it's important to note that the New Jersery backup hasn't been able to help fantasy owner's ratios with an .893 save percentage and 3.13 GAA for the campaign. Kinkaid remains a matchup-based option, but he's far from a trust-worthy start. Additionally, Cory Schneider projects to return to a hefty workload when he recovers from a groin injury.