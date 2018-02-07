Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Pulled after allowing four to Sens
Kinkaid allowed four goals on 20 shots before being pulled in the second period of Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Ottawa.
After winning five of his previous six outings, this was a significant step back from Kinkaid. However, it's important to note that the New Jersery backup hasn't been able to help fantasy owner's ratios with an .893 save percentage and 3.13 GAA for the campaign. Kinkaid remains a matchup-based option, but he's far from a trust-worthy start. Additionally, Cory Schneider projects to return to a hefty workload when he recovers from a groin injury.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...