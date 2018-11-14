Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Rebounds from rough loss
Kinkaid allowed two goals on 31 shots in a 4-2 victory against the Penguins on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old has allowed at least six goals in two of his last six games, but the good news is he has rebounded well to both of those poor starts. On Tuesday, he held the Penguins mostly at bay, yielding just one goal at even strength. Still, Kinkaid needs a few more performances like these to pull his numbers up to league average. He is 7-5-1 with a .911 save percentage and 2.80 GAA this season.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Back in goal Tuesday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Poor showing in loss to Leafs•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Scheduled to start Friday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Makes 17 saves in relief•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Turns aside 35 shots in win over Pens•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Tending twine Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...