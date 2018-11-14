Kinkaid allowed two goals on 31 shots in a 4-2 victory against the Penguins on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old has allowed at least six goals in two of his last six games, but the good news is he has rebounded well to both of those poor starts. On Tuesday, he held the Penguins mostly at bay, yielding just one goal at even strength. Still, Kinkaid needs a few more performances like these to pull his numbers up to league average. He is 7-5-1 with a .911 save percentage and 2.80 GAA this season.