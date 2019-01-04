Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Receives starting nod Sunday
Kinkaid will start in the cage Sunday against the Golden Knights in Vegas, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Kinkaid has seemingly fallen behind MacKenzie Blackwood in the Devils' pecking order, riding the pine for the fifth straight game Friday. He will finally receive an opportunity to retake the crease Sunday, looking to shake off three goals allowed on 11 shots before he was yanked against the Blue Jackets in his last start.
