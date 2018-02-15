Kinkaid will rough up the blue paint Thursday when the Devils host the Hurricanes, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Kinkaid continues to serve as the Devils workhorse between the pipes despite four straight starts in which he's allowed three or more goals. He will likely relinquish that role when Cory Schneider (groin) is ready to return, but there is no indication of when that may be at this point. The 28-year-old earned a victory last time out even though he surrendered four goals and he will attempt to make it two in a row Wednesday against a Hurricanes team riding a three-game win streak.