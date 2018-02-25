Kinkaid allowed just one goal on 31 shots in Saturday's 2-1 home win over the Islanders.

You could hear the crickets chirping in this game until Jordan Eberle of New York changed the angle on an Anthony Beauvillier pass to beat Kinkiad in the second period. However, the traditional backup was not rattled, and the Devils mounted a comeback with a pair of Kyle Palmieri goals to end the game. Superstitious fantasy owners should be interested to know that the Devils are 5-0 on a night that they retire a jersey, according to the Associated Press. The team celebrated the career of Patrik Elias and sent his No. 26 sweater to the Prudential Center rafters.