Kinkaid made 29 saves in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens.

Kinkaid got four goals of support in the first period and two more in the second, allowing him to cruise to victory despite a pair of Montreal tallies in the final 5:20. While Kinkaid's owners will be disappointed that he surrendered four goals to a depleted Habs offense that came in averaging just 2.54 goals per game this season, he did improve his season record to 16-9-2. Not bad for a man who entered this campaign with a career mark of 23-27-8.