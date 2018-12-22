Kinkaid turned aside 25 of 27 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

If it weren't for Matt Duchene's return to the Ottawa lineup from a lower-body injury, Kinkaid might have had a shutout, as the center was the only player to beat him all night. The netminder has had a shaky December so far, posting a 3-3-2 record with a 3.42 GAA and .884 save percentage, but he's allowed two goals or less in three of his last four starts and seems to be getting back on track.

