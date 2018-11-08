Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Scheduled to start Friday
Kinkaid will take on the Maple Leafs as the road starter Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Kinkaid has appeared in four games since No.1 goalie Cory Schneider returned from a hip injury Oct. 30. Over that span, he's gone 1-2-0 with a 3.74 GAA and .904 save percentage -- those are poor numbers, and now he'll meet a Leafs squad that is tied for sixth (with Nashville) in scoring at 3.40 goals per game.
