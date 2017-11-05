Kinkaid will defend the cage for Sunday's contest in Calgary, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Kinkaid's start will be his first since Oct. 27, when he allowed four goals on 27 shots in an overtime win. Sunday, Kinkaid will face off with a Flames squad that despite having won each of their last two games, have scored only two goals in each of their seven most recent outings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories