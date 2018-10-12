Kinkaid turned aside all 21 shots faced during Thursday's 6-0 blowout win over the Capitals.

Kinkaid benefited from being well-rested and facing a weary Caps team that played the night before, but he has won his first two starts while just allowing two goals. More standout performances like this will be needed from the 29-year-old netminder to get regular starts once Cory Schneider (hip) returns to the lineup.