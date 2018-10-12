Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Shuts the door Thursday
Kinkaid turned aside all 21 shots faced during Thursday's 6-0 blowout win over the Capitals.
Kinkaid benefitted from being well-rested and facing a weary Caps team that played the night before, but he has won his first two starts while just allowing two goals. More standout performances like Thursday's will be needed from the 29-year-old netminder to get regular starts once Cory Schneider (hip) returns to the lineup.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: In goal Thursday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Sharp in start•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Between pipes for opener in Sweden•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Makes 21 saves in win•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting final two preseason contests•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gives up two in Thursday's preseason tilt•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...