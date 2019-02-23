Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting against Montreal
Kinkaid will patrol the crease in Monday's home game against the Canadiens, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Kinkaid has struggled recently, posting an abysmal 6.54 GAA and .810 save percentage in his last three appearances while compiling an 0-2-0 record over that span. The American backstop will look to get back on track and pick up his 16th win of the season in a home matchup with a middling Montreal offense that's averaging 2.79 goals per game on the road this campaign, 16th in the NHL.
