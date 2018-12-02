Kinkaid made 34 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg on Saturday night.

Kinkaid has become the defacto starter in Jersey, but he has scuffled of late. He has just one win in his last six starts and has allowed four goals in each of his last four games. Sure, three of those four when to overtime. But at some point, Kinkaid needs to snap to it or Cory Schneider may slip back into the blue paint.