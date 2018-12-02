Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting but struggling
Kinkaid made 34 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg on Saturday night.
Kinkaid has become the defacto starter in Jersey, but he has scuffled of late. He has just one win in his last six starts and has allowed four goals in each of his last four games. Sure, three of those four when to overtime. But at some point, Kinkaid needs to snap to it or Cory Schneider may slip back into the blue paint.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Chance to rebound against Jets•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Crumbles against Caps•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting in Washington•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Loses late lead to Panthers•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Will start against Florida•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Yields four goals in overtime loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...