Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting final two preseason contests
Kinkaid will get the start in goal Thursday against Winnipeg as well as Monday against SC Bern, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports
With Cory Schneider (hip) still rehabbing, Kinkaid appears poised to begin the campaign as New Jersey's starter, so the Devils are clearly focused on getting him fully tuned up ahead of their Oct. 6 season opener against the Oilers. Kinkaid's expected to go the distance in each of his team's final two preseason matches, so he'll definitely be worth a look in daily fantasy contests.
