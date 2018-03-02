Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting Friday in Carolina
Kinkaid will guard the goal in Friday's road game against the Hurricanes, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Kinkaid has been fantastic recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Islanders and Penguins in his last two starts while posting an admirable 1.50 GAA and .957 save percentage over that span. He'll look to stay sharp and pick up a third consecutive victory in a road matchup with a Carolina club that's only averaging 2.50 goals per game at home this season, 27th in the NHL.
