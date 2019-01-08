Kinkaid will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Sabres, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Kinkaid has struggled recently, compiling a 1-2-0 record in his last three appearances while posting an ugly 4.59 GAA and .831 save percentage over that span. The American backstop will look to get back on track and pick up his 14th victory of the season in a road matchup with a Sabres team that's averaging 2.95 goals per game at home this campaign, 23rd in the NHL.