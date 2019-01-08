Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting in Buffalo
Kinkaid will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Sabres, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Kinkaid has struggled recently, compiling a 1-2-0 record in his last three appearances while posting an ugly 4.59 GAA and .831 save percentage over that span. The American backstop will look to get back on track and pick up his 14th victory of the season in a road matchup with a Sabres team that's averaging 2.95 goals per game at home this campaign, 23rd in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...