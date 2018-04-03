Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting in crease Tuesday
Kinkaid will start between the pipes Tuesday against the Rangers at home, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Kinkaid has picked up victories in five of his last six starts between the pipes, owning a 5-0-1 record over that span while posting a 2.50 GAA and a .926 save percentage. He will attempt to keep the good times rolling Tuesday against a Rangers team that has lost six of its last eight games.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Keeps Habs in check Sunday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting in goal Sunday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets fourth win in last five starts•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Preparing for Islanders in New Jersey•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets team one point closer to playoffs•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...