Kinkaid will start between the pipes Tuesday against the Rangers at home, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Kinkaid has picked up victories in five of his last six starts between the pipes, owning a 5-0-1 record over that span while posting a 2.50 GAA and a .926 save percentage. He will attempt to keep the good times rolling Tuesday against a Rangers team that has lost six of its last eight games.