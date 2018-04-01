Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting in goal Sunday
Kinkaid will be the starting backstop against the Canadiens in Montreal on Sunday, Devils beat writer Amanda Stein reports.
Kinkaid went 8-2-1 with a .923 save percentage last month, including a March 6 win against this Habs team when he stopped 29 of 33 shots. This is a juicy matchup for New Jersey's newly minted starter, as the Canadiens rank 30th in the league in scoring and the team has more than a half-dozen players on the injured list, including prolific scoring winger Max Pacioretty (knee).
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets fourth win in last five starts•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Preparing for Islanders in New Jersey•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets team one point closer to playoffs•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Beats Carolina for third straight win•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting Tuesday against Carolina•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...