Kinkaid will be the starting backstop against the Canadiens in Montreal on Sunday, Devils beat writer Amanda Stein reports.

Kinkaid went 8-2-1 with a .923 save percentage last month, including a March 6 win against this Habs team when he stopped 29 of 33 shots. This is a juicy matchup for New Jersey's newly minted starter, as the Canadiens rank 30th in the league in scoring and the team has more than a half-dozen players on the injured list, including prolific scoring winger Max Pacioretty (knee).