Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting in goal Tuesday
Kinkaid was named Tuesday's starter due to Cory Schneider (illness) being unavailable.
Kinkaid was set to back up Schneider on Tuesday, but those plans changed when it was announced Schneider was scratched from his start. Although Kinkaid doesn't see consistent time between the pipes behind Schneider, he owns a respectable 5-3-2 mark despite just a 3.31 GAA and .897 save percentage. He will have to be on his toes Tuesday against an Islanders squad that ranks second in the league in scoring (3.44 goals per game) this season.
