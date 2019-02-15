Kinkaid will patrol the crease in Friday's road game against the Wild, NHL.com's Jessi Pierce reports.

Kinkaid was terrible in his last start Tuesday against St. Louis, surrendering eight goals on 39 shots en route to an 8-3 defeat. The American backstop will look to bounce back and secure his 16th win of the season in a road matchup with a Minnesota team that's only averaging 2.93 goals per game at home this campaign, 25th in the NHL.