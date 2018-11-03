Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting in New York
Kinkaid will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Islanders, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Kinkaid struggled in his last start, surrendering seven goals on 38 shots en route to an ugly 8-3 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday. The 29-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his sixth victory of the campaign in a road matchup with an Islanders club that's averaging 2.75 goals per game at home this season, 23rd in the NHL.
