Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting in Washington
Kinkaid will guard the cage in Friday's road game against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Kinkaid has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back losses while posting a sub-par 3.89 GAA and .884 save percentage over that span. The 29-year-old netminder will look to get back on track and pick up his 10th victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Capitals club that's won six consecutive games.
