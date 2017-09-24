Lindback will start Monday's preseason tilt against the Islanders, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Kinkaid will be the man between the pipes in one contest and teammate Cory Schneider will start in the other, as the Devils play a pair of split-squad games Monday. Kinkaid has looked well this preseason, sporting a .956 save percentage across his first two appearances and will look for another strong performance to push for more playing time come the regular season.