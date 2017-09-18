Kinkaid will be the man between the pipes Monday against Washington, Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com reports.

The former Union College Dutchman earned himself a two-year extension this offseason after putting together his best NHL season to date, posting a 2.64 GAA and .916 save percentage across 26 games. Since landing with the Devils as a full-time backup in 2014-15, Kinkaid has progressively played more games with each season -- 19 in 2014-15, 23 in 2015-16, and 26 in 2016-17. If Kinkaid is able to at least maintain the level of play he demonstrated last year, he should continue his upward trajectory for games played in 2017-18.