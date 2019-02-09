Kinkaid will cover the home net Sunday against the Hurricanes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Kinkaid's fantasy value has been squelched by the return of Cory Schneider, who started for the second straight game Saturday against the Wild. However, it appears that Kinkaid remains the No. 1 goalie for now. The New York native is 14-16-6 with a 3.18 GAA and .896 save percentage through 37 games this season. Kinkaid's likely the one assigned for the Carolina game since he's 7-2-0 with a 1.87 GAA and .942 save rate against the 'Canes over nine career outings.