Kinkaid will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Kinkaid has struggled in his last two appearances, suffering back-to-back losses while posting an ugly 4.80 GAA and .844 save percentage over that span. The 28-year-old netminder will look to right the ship and pick up his 11th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Columbus team that's only averaging 2.33 goals per game at home this season, 29th in the NHL.