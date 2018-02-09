Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting Saturday in Columbus
Kinkaid will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Kinkaid has struggled in his last two appearances, suffering back-to-back losses while posting an ugly 4.80 GAA and .844 save percentage over that span. The 28-year-old netminder will look to right the ship and pick up his 11th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Columbus team that's only averaging 2.33 goals per game at home this season, 29th in the NHL.
