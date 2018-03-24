Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting Saturday
Kinkaid will be between the pipes when the Devils host the Lightning on Saturday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Kinkaid has earned the right to serve as the Devils' primary netminder down the stretch, making 40 saves in his last start to boost his record to 20-10-2 on the season. While his save percentage sits at only .899 on the home rink, Kinkaid owns a 7-2-0 mark and a 2.59 GAA over 10 appearances in 2017-18. It won't be easy to improve those numbers Saturday, with a Lightning club coming to town riding a three-game winning streak.
