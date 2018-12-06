Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting Thursday
Kinkaid will guard the goal Thursday against the Kings at the Staples Center, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Despite major struggles in goal during his recent starts, the Devils are sticking with Kinkaid as their main man for the time being. He's let in four goals in each of his last five appearances, however, so his leash may be beginning to shorten. Still, Cory Schneider has struggled just as much, so it's Kinkaid can still be considered the primary starter unless there's a notable timeshare shift in the crease.
