Kinkaid will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against the Hurricanes, Devils beat writer Amanda Stein reports.

Kinkaid was fantastic in his last start Saturday against Tampa Bay, turning aside 35 of the 36 shots he faced en route to an impressive 2-1 victory. The 28-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up a third straight win Tuesday in a home matchup with a Carolina club that's 16-16-5 on the road this season.