Kinkaid made 40 saves on 42 shots in a 3-2 overtime win versus the Hurricanes on Sunday.

Kinkaid came up big here to help the Devils to a win on the second night of a back-to-back. The 28-year-old has played quite well in his last two starts, both wins against Carolina. However, the season as a whole has been a struggle for the American netminder. He has 3.17 GAA and a .897 save percentage.