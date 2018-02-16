Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Stops 27 to beat Hurricanes
Kinkaid made 27 saves to beat the Hurricanes on Thursday by a 5-2 score.
Kinkaid ended a streak of four consecutive games with at least three goals allowed while picking up his second straight victory following three losses in a row. It's not always pretty, but Kinkaid continues to be a decent option for fantasy owners in need of victories. That should be the case as long as Cory Schneider (groin) remains sidelined.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Receives Thursday's start•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Posts 31 saves in shootout win•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Looking to get back on track•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Blitzed by Blue Jackets on Saturday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting Saturday in Columbus•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Makes just 22 saves in 3-2 loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...