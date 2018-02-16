Kinkaid made 27 saves to beat the Hurricanes on Thursday by a 5-2 score.

Kinkaid ended a streak of four consecutive games with at least three goals allowed while picking up his second straight victory following three losses in a row. It's not always pretty, but Kinkaid continues to be a decent option for fantasy owners in need of victories. That should be the case as long as Cory Schneider (groin) remains sidelined.