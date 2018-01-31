Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Stops 27 to beat Sabres
Kinkaid (groin) made 27 saves to beat the Sabres by a 3-1 score Tuesday.
Kinkaid took advantage of a favorable matchup against the league's lowest-scoring offense in his return from a 10-day absence. He's done a good job of getting his team results in the absence of regular starter Cory Schneider (groin) with an 8-4-2 record despite an awful 3.11 GAA and .897 save percentage. However, Schneider is expected to return in the next few days.
