Play

Kinkaid (groin) made 27 saves to beat the Sabres by a 3-1 score Tuesday.

Kinkaid took advantage of a favorable matchup against the league's lowest-scoring offense in his return from a 10-day absence. He's done a good job of getting his team results in the absence of regular starter Cory Schneider (groin) with an 8-4-2 record despite an awful 3.11 GAA and .897 save percentage. However, Schneider is expected to return in the next few days.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories