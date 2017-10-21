Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Stops 30 shots in defeat
Kinkaid turned aside 30 of the 33 shots he faced in a 3-0 loss to San Jose on Friday.
Kinkaid's performance wasn't a bad one; he simply got no help from his offense. The Devils' normally potent attack was silent against San Jose, but if Kinkaid keeps putting up adequate numbers like he did in Friday's defeat, the wins should come.
