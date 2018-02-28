Kinkaid made 36 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Kinkaid earned this one down the stretch, as his team scored the only goal in the third period despite the hosts holding a 14-9 shot advantage in the frame. He's held down the fort admirably since Cory Schneider (groin) went down, posting an 8-4-0 record in that stretch for a New Jersey team that appears to be bound for the postseason.