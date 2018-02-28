Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Stops 36 to top Pens
Kinkaid made 36 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.
Kinkaid earned this one down the stretch, as his team scored the only goal in the third period despite the hosts holding a 14-9 shot advantage in the frame. He's held down the fort admirably since Cory Schneider (groin) went down, posting an 8-4-0 record in that stretch for a New Jersey team that appears to be bound for the postseason.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Resolute in Saturday's comeback win•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets Saturday's starting nod•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Turns away just 17 shots in loss•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Facing pucks from Blue Jackets•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Steps up in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...