Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Strong showing after break
Kinkaid steered away 37 of 40 shots in Monday's win over the Penguins.
Kinkaid had a tough stretch before the All-Star break, recording an .890 save percentage, 3.56 GAA and 1-4-0 record. This was easily one of his best outings of the season against an opponent one of the league's top offenses. Kinkaid now has a 14-14-6 record, and the Devils will likely ride his hot hand since they've been hard-pressed to find consistent goaltending lately.
