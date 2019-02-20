Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Struggles persist
Kinkaid surrendered four goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.
The Devils looked competitive in the first period, but couldn't do much in the last 40 to bail out their netminder. Kinkaid's record is down to 15-18-6 with a 3.36 GAA and a .891 save percentage. He's given up 16 goals over his last three starts. The Devils next play the Senators, who average 3.15 goals per game this season, so coach John Hynes may consider giving Cory Schneider the nod.
