Kinkaid stymied the Lightning on Saturday, making 35 saves in a 2-1 win.

What a big game for the man thrust into the starter role because of a Cory Schneider injury earlier this year. Kinkaid is now 21-10-2 on the season and 7-2 in his last nine starts. He's a worthy play right now.

