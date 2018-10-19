Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Suffers first loss of season
Kinkaid allowed four goals on 33 shots in a 5-3 loss to Colorado on Thursday.
It was Kinkaid's first loss of the season after reeling off four straight wins to begin the year. In five starts, the 29-year old holds a .941 save percentage to go along with a 1.61 goals-against-average, both terrific numbers. He will continue to serve as the team's starting goaltender until Cory Schneider (hip) returns from injury.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...