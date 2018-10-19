Kinkaid allowed four goals on 33 shots in a 5-3 loss to Colorado on Thursday.

It was Kinkaid's first loss of the season after reeling off four straight wins to begin the year. In five starts, the 29-year old holds a .941 save percentage to go along with a 1.61 goals-against-average, both terrific numbers. He will continue to serve as the team's starting goaltender until Cory Schneider (hip) returns from injury.