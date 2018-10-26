Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Suffers third-straight loss
Kinkaid stopped 32 of 36 shots Thursday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Nashville.
Kinkaid has given up at least three goals in each of his last three starts. Over that span, he's twice allowed four pucks to get by him suggesting he may be suffering from a bit of early-season fatigue. With Cory Schneider (hip) nearing a return to action, Kinkaid's workload is about to decrease substantially.
