Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Tabbed for matinee in Philly
Kinkaid led the Devils out to the ice for pregame warmups Saturday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. As a result, he'll take on the Flyers on the road in this matinee.
Kinkaid has won four of his first five games, adding sparkling ratios (1.61 GAA and .941 save percentage) in a self-supporting manner. He will be countered by Brian Elliott -- who owns an egregious 4.04 GAA and .874 save percentage -- in the upcoming contest. Adjust your early DFS lineups accordingly.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.