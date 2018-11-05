Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Tending twine Monday
Kinkaid will take the first game of the Devils' back-to-back on the road versus the Penguins on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Kinkaid has struggled of late, as he is 1-4-1 in his previous six appearances, along with a dismal 3.84 GAA and .887 save percentage. New Jersey will likely deploy a goalie split between the New York native and Cory Schneider unless one of the two can separate himself from the other.
