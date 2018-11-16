Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Tending twine Saturday
Kinkaid will defend the cage at home versus the Red Wings on Saturday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Kinkaid heads back into the crease following his 29-save, shutout performance over the Flyers on Thursday. On the year, the netminder is 8-5-1 with a trio of shutouts, a 2.60 GAA and .917 save percentage. The New York native set a career high with 26 wins last season and is on pace to crush that mark in 2018-19.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Bricks up twine tent•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets starting nod against Flyers•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Rebounds from rough loss•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Back in goal Tuesday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Poor showing in loss to Leafs•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Scheduled to start Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...