Kinkaid will defend the cage at home versus the Red Wings on Saturday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Kinkaid heads back into the crease following his 29-save, shutout performance over the Flyers on Thursday. On the year, the netminder is 8-5-1 with a trio of shutouts, a 2.60 GAA and .917 save percentage. The New York native set a career high with 26 wins last season and is on pace to crush that mark in 2018-19.