Kinkaid will start Sunday's home game versus the Blue Jackets, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Kinkaid has been sharp lately, winning two of his last four games with a 2.51 GAA in that span. The Blue Jackets will be coming to town on the second half of back-to-back matchups with a three-game win streak in hand. Their power play is in the cellar but they still manage 3.26 goals per game, ranking ninth in the league. Kinkaid should face plenty of action, and he's shown he can steal games at times.