Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Tending twine Thursday
Kinkaid will defend the cage for Thursday's home clash with Nashville, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Kinkaid will be looking to shake off a two-game losing streak after giving up seven combined goals to Colorado and Philadelphia. Perhaps the biggest question mark is whether Cory Schneider (hip) serves as the backup over Eddie Lack following his conditioning stint in the minors.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Lackluster showing in loss to Flyers•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Tabbed for matinee in Philly•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Suffers first loss of season•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Matched up against Avs•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Earns shutout of Stars•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.