Kinkaid will start in goal Thursday night against the visiting Penguins, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Kinkaid has been phenomenal as the owner of six wins in the past eight games to complement tidy ratios (2.38 GAA and .935 save percentage) over that span. Despite the Penguins boasting the league's best power play and ranking sixth overall offensively, Kinkaid should be confident facing them as he stormed into Pittsburgh on Feb. 27 and claimed a victory upon setting aside 36 of 38 shots.