Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Tending twine Tuesday
Kinkaid will defend the cage on the road against the Lightning on Tuesday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Kinkaid will likely see the bulk of the starts during the Devils' seven-game road trip, but Cory Schneider (hip) figures to see at least one game in the Nov. 5/6 back-to-back, if not sooner. Whether the 29-year-old Kinkaid can hold on to the No. 1 job the rest of the way remains to be seen, but his 5-2-1 start with a .925 save percentage certainly tilts the argument in his favor.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Win snaps three-game skid•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Preparing to face Panthers•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Suffers third-straight loss•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Lackluster showing in loss to Flyers•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Tabbed for matinee in Philly•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.