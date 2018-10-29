Kinkaid will defend the cage on the road against the Lightning on Tuesday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Kinkaid will likely see the bulk of the starts during the Devils' seven-game road trip, but Cory Schneider (hip) figures to see at least one game in the Nov. 5/6 back-to-back, if not sooner. Whether the 29-year-old Kinkaid can hold on to the No. 1 job the rest of the way remains to be seen, but his 5-2-1 start with a .925 save percentage certainly tilts the argument in his favor.