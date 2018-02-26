Kinkaid will be between the pipes for Tuesday's clash with Pittsburgh, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Kinkaid has logged a 7-4-0 record since starter Cory Schneider (groin) went down with an injury. In addition, the 28-year-old Kinkaid posted a .909 save percentage and 2.74 GAA in those 11 outings. It appears that Schneider is nearing a return, which means Kinkaid will be relegated to the role of backup sooner rather than later.