Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Third straight win
Kinkaid made 15 saves in a 3-1 win over Pittsburgh.
Kinkaid has registered three consecutive wins and is now 10-4-2 on the season. His individual counting stats (GAA and save percentage) remain forgettable, but the 28-year-old career backup is delivering wins. Kinkaid will be the protector of the blue paint until Cory Schneider returns from injury.
