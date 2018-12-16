Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Tough loss in shootout
Kinkaid stopped 27 of 28 shots in regulation and overtime, and four of six shootout attempts, in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.
After turning in a strong performance Friday in relief of the struggling Cory Schneider, Kinkaid came right back with another stellar outing. As much as the club would like to help Schneider find his form again, their recent slide (3-5-6 over their last 14 games) doesn't give them any margin for error, so expect Kinkaid to remain the starter as long as he keeps giving them a chance to win.
